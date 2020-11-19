Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Community College of the Air Force Graduation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Ryan Law 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Community College of the Air Force (CCAF) Graduation Ceremony, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, November 19, 2020. CCAF is a federally-chartered academic institution that serves the United States Air and Space Force's enlisted total force. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 15:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 773345
    VIRIN: 201119-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_108070442
    Length: 00:32:46
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community College of the Air Force Graduation, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Graduation
    Education
    Air Force
    Ohio
    Degree
    Associates
    CCAF
    Community College
    Wright-Patt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT