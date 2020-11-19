video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Houston Airport System announce Simplified Arrival at George Bush Intercontinental Airport making this secure efficient and more touchless process available at both of Houston's international airports.

Provided by: U.S. Customs and Border Protection