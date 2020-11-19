Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Simplified Arrival at George Bush Intercontinental Airport

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Houston Airport System announce Simplified Arrival at George Bush Intercontinental Airport making this secure efficient and more touchless process available at both of Houston's international airports.
    Provided by: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 13:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773334
    VIRIN: 201119-H-DO456-001
    Filename: DOD_108069948
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Simplified Arrival at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cbpsimplifiedairport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT