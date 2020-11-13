U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, fire sniper rifles on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Nov. 13, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773332
|VIRIN:
|201113-Z-IB607-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_108069882
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 2-113th Sniper Range, by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT