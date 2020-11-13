Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 2-113th Sniper Range

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, fire sniper rifles on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Nov. 13, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773332
    VIRIN: 201113-Z-IB607-2002
    Filename: DOD_108069882
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

