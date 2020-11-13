PENSACOLA, Fla. (November 13, 2020) Staff members of Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) discuss lessons learned from the implementation of COVID-19 screening processes at the facility as a High Reliabilty Organization. NHP established a drive-through COVID-19 screening process as well as processes for administering COVID-19 tests to eligible personnel. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carter Denton)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 14:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773326
|VIRIN:
|201113-N-EX228-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108069768
|Length:
|00:06:27
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, High Reliability Organization in Action, by PO3 Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT