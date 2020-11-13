Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High Reliability Organization in Action

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carter Denton 

    Naval Hospital Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (November 13, 2020) Staff members of Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) discuss lessons learned from the implementation of COVID-19 screening processes at the facility as a High Reliabilty Organization. NHP established a drive-through COVID-19 screening process as well as processes for administering COVID-19 tests to eligible personnel. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carter Denton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 14:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773326
    VIRIN: 201113-N-EX228-1001
    Filename: DOD_108069768
    Length: 00:06:27
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High Reliability Organization in Action, by PO3 Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hospital
    High Reliability Organization
    COVID-19

