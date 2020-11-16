Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 Fort Riley Fall Volunteer Awards Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by Kirk Hutchinson and Thomas Reust

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Fort Riley recognizes volunteers from the community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 14:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773319
    VIRIN: 201116-A-NC512-067
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108069334
    Length: 00:24:13
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Fort Riley Fall Volunteer Awards Ceremony, by Kirk Hutchinson and Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    awards
    fort riley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT