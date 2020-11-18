Community Programs works with organizations that provide resources and activities to wounded, ill and injured service members and their families. They recently hosted a Care Fair as part of the Virtual CARE Week for the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 10:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|773316
|VIRIN:
|201119-F-OR487-002
|PIN:
|201119
|Filename:
|DOD_108069307
|Length:
|00:59:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Virtual CARE Week Care Fair, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
