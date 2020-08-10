Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    US NAVY Rowing Machine CFL/ACFL Training - OFFICIAL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Douglas Bedford 

    Navy Personnel Command

    To better assist CFL/ACFLs and members participating in the Navy’s PFA, the new standards, tutorial videos, PRP Guides and other training resources are available on the Navy Physical Readiness Program website (https://www.public.navy.mil/bupers-npc/support/21st_Century_Sailor/physical/Pages/default2.aspx).

    Sailors can prepare for the new PRT events by regularly participating in a well-rounded physical fitness routine. The Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS) provides the Navy with “best in class” physical fitness and nutrition information for Sailors, allowing the Navy to maintain peak physical readiness and reduce injury risk. NOFFS work-outs can be accessed via 4 mobile applications (NOFFS-Operational, Strength, Endurance, and Sandbag) which can be downloaded for free using your smartphone app store.

    For additional information, contact the Physical Readiness Program at (901) 874-2210/DSN 822 or via e-mail at PRP@navy.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 10:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 773313
    VIRIN: 201008-D-YG354-047
    Filename: DOD_108069289
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US NAVY Rowing Machine CFL/ACFL Training - OFFICIAL, by Douglas Bedford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PFA
    NAVY
    Fitness
    PRT
    Physical Readiness Test
    Plank
    Rower Machine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT