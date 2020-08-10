To better assist CFL/ACFLs and members participating in the Navy’s PFA, the new standards, tutorial videos, PRP Guides and other training resources are available on the Navy Physical Readiness Program website (https://www.public.navy.mil/bupers-npc/support/21st_Century_Sailor/physical/Pages/default2.aspx).
Sailors can prepare for the new PRT events by regularly participating in a well-rounded physical fitness routine. The Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS) provides the Navy with “best in class” physical fitness and nutrition information for Sailors, allowing the Navy to maintain peak physical readiness and reduce injury risk. NOFFS work-outs can be accessed via 4 mobile applications (NOFFS-Operational, Strength, Endurance, and Sandbag) which can be downloaded for free using your smartphone app store.
For additional information, contact the Physical Readiness Program at (901) 874-2210/DSN 822 or via e-mail at PRP@navy.mil.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 10:20
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|773312
|VIRIN:
|201008-D-YG354-922
|Filename:
|DOD_108069288
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US NAVY Plank CFL/ACFL Training - OFFICIAL, by Douglas Bedford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
