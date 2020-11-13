Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Tank Bn B Co Deactivation Ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Cpl. Aaron Douds 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with B Company, 2d Tank Battalion, 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), participate in a deactivation ceremony of B Company, 2d Tank Battalion on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 13, 2020. The company served 2d MARDIV for nearly 80 years and was deactivated in response to future redesign of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aaron Douds)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 10:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773309
    VIRIN: 201117-M-MS614-1002
    Filename: DOD_108069221
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    This work, 2d Tank Bn B Co Deactivation Ceremony, by Cpl Aaron Douds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    b company
    usmc
    ceremonies
    deactivation
    2d mardiv
    2d tank bn

