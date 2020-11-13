U.S. Marines with B Company, 2d Tank Battalion, 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), participate in a deactivation ceremony of B Company, 2d Tank Battalion on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 13, 2020. The company served 2d MARDIV for nearly 80 years and was deactivated in response to future redesign of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aaron Douds)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 10:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773309
|VIRIN:
|201117-M-MS614-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108069221
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2d Tank Bn B Co Deactivation Ceremony, by Cpl Aaron Douds, identified by DVIDS
