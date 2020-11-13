2d Tank Bn B Co Deactivation Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with B Company, 2d Tank Battalion, 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), participate in a deactivation ceremony of B Company, 2d Tank Battalion on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 13, 2020. The company served 2d MARDIV for nearly 80 years and was deactivated in response to future redesign of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aaron Douds)