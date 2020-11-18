Spirit video of Soldiers from S6, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 08:36
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|773304
|VIRIN:
|201118-A-CE061-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108069202
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2ABCT S6 Army-Navy game spirit video, by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT