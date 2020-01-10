71 years with Military Sealift Command

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Born in the wake of one of the greatest conflicts in human history, Military Sealift Command, which was originally named Military Sea Transportation Service, was created in 1949 to sustain the seapower of the United States of America. Over the past 71 years, ships crewed by merchant mariners have served alongside the U.S. Navy, standing guard to ensure the world's trade can move freely anywhere around the world.



This video was written by Nick Junker, a merchant mariner with Military Sealift Command.