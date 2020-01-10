71 years with Military Sealift Command

Born in the wake of one of the greatest conflicts in human history, Military Sealift Command, which was originally named Military Sea Transportation Service, was created in 1949 to sustain the seapower of the United States of America. Over the past 71 years, ships crewed by merchant mariners have served alongside the U.S. Navy, standing guard to ensure the world's trade can move freely anywhere around the world.
This video was written by Nick Junker, a merchant mariner with Military Sealift Command.
