    71 years with Military Sealift Command

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Travis Weger 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    Born in the wake of one of the greatest conflicts in human history, Military Sealift Command, which was originally named Military Sea Transportation Service, was created in 1949 to sustain the seapower of the United States of America. Over the past 71 years, ships crewed by merchant mariners have served alongside the U.S. Navy, standing guard to ensure the world's trade can move freely anywhere around the world.

    This video was written by Nick Junker, a merchant mariner with Military Sealift Command.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 05:51
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 71 years with Military Sealift Command, by Travis Weger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Sealift Command
    U.S. Navy
    Merchant Mariners
    MSCEURAF

