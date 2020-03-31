Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Social Distancing: Five Easy Steps

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Travis Weger 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    Social distancing. You may have heard this word a lot recently. Here are five easy steps to help stay safe!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 05:34
    Category:
    Video ID: 773290
    VIRIN: 200331-N-OI330-685
    Filename: DOD_108069150
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Social Distancing: Five Easy Steps, by Travis Weger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Sealift Command
    MSCEURAF
    COVID
    Social Distancing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT