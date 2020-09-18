Public Service at MSC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Employees at MSC serve something bigger than themselves and give back in different ways to different communities.



Operational Support Officer Steven Drexler with MSC Europe and Africa gives back to his community by swimming to raise funds and awareness for a charity that builds houses and supports an orphanage.