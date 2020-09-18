Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Service at MSC

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.18.2020

    Video by Travis Weger 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    Employees at MSC serve something bigger than themselves and give back in different ways to different communities.

    Operational Support Officer Steven Drexler with MSC Europe and Africa gives back to his community by swimming to raise funds and awareness for a charity that builds houses and supports an orphanage.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 05:27
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    Public Service
    Military Sealift Command
    MSCEURAF
    Operational Support Officer

