Public Service at MSC

Employees at MSC serve something bigger than themselves and give back in different ways to different communities.
Operational Support Officer Steven Drexler with MSC Europe and Africa gives back to his community by swimming to raise funds and awareness for a charity that builds houses and supports an orphanage.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 05:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773289
|VIRIN:
|200918-N-OI330-880
|Filename:
|DOD_108069149
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
