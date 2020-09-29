332 AEW Wing Weapons Officer explains exercise.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 05:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|773288
|VIRIN:
|200929-F-GV306-449
|Filename:
|DOD_108069148
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wing Weapons Officer Explains Exercise, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT