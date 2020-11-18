100th ARW fuels Air-Ground integration bilateral exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773284" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during a an Air-Ground integration bilateral exercise with the Armed forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, over the Adriatic Sea, Nov. 18, 2020. The Armed forces of the U.S. are engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment.