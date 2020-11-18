Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW fuels Air-Ground integration bilateral exercise

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.18.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during a an Air-Ground integration bilateral exercise with the Armed forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, over the Adriatic Sea, Nov. 18, 2020. The Armed forces of the U.S. are engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 04:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773284
    VIRIN: 201118-F-TF218-1088
    Filename: DOD_108069135
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: SFK, GB

