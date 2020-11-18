A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during a an Air-Ground integration bilateral exercise with the Armed forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, over the Adriatic Sea, Nov. 18, 2020. The Armed forces of the U.S. are engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 04:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773284
|VIRIN:
|201118-F-TF218-1088
|Filename:
|DOD_108069135
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 100th ARW fuels Air-Ground integration bilateral exercise, by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
