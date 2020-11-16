Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flying and Maintaining Helicopters is 12 CAB’s Routine

    ANSBACH, BAVARIA, GERMANY

    11.16.2020

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 12 Combat Aviation Brigade (12 CAB) perform their duties to fly and maintain AH-64 Apache helicopters at Katterbach Army Airfield, Ansbach, Germany, Nov. 18, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 02:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773275
    VIRIN: 201117-A-EX530-1009
    Filename: DOD_108069083
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: ANSBACH, BAVARIA, DE
    Hometown: ANSBACH, BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying and Maintaining Helicopters is 12 CAB’s Routine, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    4K
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7 ATC
    UHD
    7 ArmyTrainingCommand
    3840×2160

