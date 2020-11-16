U.S. Soldiers with 12 Combat Aviation Brigade (12 CAB) perform their duties to fly and maintain AH-64 Apache helicopters at Katterbach Army Airfield, Ansbach, Germany, Nov. 18, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 02:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773275
|VIRIN:
|201117-A-EX530-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_108069083
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAVARIA, DE
|Hometown:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flying and Maintaining Helicopters is 12 CAB’s Routine, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
