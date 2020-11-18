Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF/ 7th Fleet Media Roundtable

    JAPAN

    11.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Okinawa

    On 19 November 2020, the III MEF Commanding General, LtGen H. Stacy Clardy, III, and Commander, 7th Fleet, VADM William Merz, hosted a media roundtable video conference with regional/international and U.S. media. The event highlighted the strength of the Blue/Green team in the Indo-Pacific and inform key publics about the current state of readiness to include the successful implementation of key concepts during recent exercises.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 23:39
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 773266
    VIRIN: 201119-F-JP644-001
    Filename: DOD_108068881
    Length: 01:00:08
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

