On 19 November 2020, the III MEF Commanding General, LtGen H. Stacy Clardy, III, and Commander, 7th Fleet, VADM William Merz, hosted a media roundtable video conference with regional/international and U.S. media. The event highlighted the strength of the Blue/Green team in the Indo-Pacific and inform key publics about the current state of readiness to include the successful implementation of key concepts during recent exercises.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 23:39
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|773266
|VIRIN:
|201119-F-JP644-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108068881
|Length:
|01:00:08
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, III MEF/ 7th Fleet Media Roundtable, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT