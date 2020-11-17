Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exploring SkillBridge: A Conversation with the Defense Personnel and Family Support Center and the Force Education and Training Office

    UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Katherine Berland 

    DoD Transition Assistance Program

    Mike Miller, Director of Private and Public Engagement for the Defense Personnel and Family Support Center speaks with Boris Kun, Director of Credentialing and SkillBridge Programs for the DoD Force Education and Training Office, about the benefits of the DoD SkillBridge program.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 17:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 773257
    VIRIN: 201117-D-LJ212-001
    Filename: DOD_108068662
    Length: 00:08:32
    Location: US

    TAGS

    TAP
    Transition Assistance Program
    Transition Assistance
    Military Transition
    SkillBridge

