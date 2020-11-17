Mike Miller, Director of Private and Public Engagement for the Defense Personnel and Family Support Center speaks with Boris Kun, Director of Credentialing and SkillBridge Programs for the DoD Force Education and Training Office, about the benefits of the DoD SkillBridge program.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 17:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|773257
|VIRIN:
|201117-D-LJ212-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108068662
|Length:
|00:08:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exploring SkillBridge: A Conversation with the Defense Personnel and Family Support Center and the Force Education and Training Office, by Katherine Berland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT