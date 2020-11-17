Exploring SkillBridge: A Conversation with the Defense Personnel and Family Support Center and the Force Education and Training Office

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773257" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mike Miller, Director of Private and Public Engagement for the Defense Personnel and Family Support Center speaks with Boris Kun, Director of Credentialing and SkillBridge Programs for the DoD Force Education and Training Office, about the benefits of the DoD SkillBridge program.