    Retirement Ceremony IHO Chaplain (COL) Jonathan E. Shaw

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Retirement Ceremony in Honor of Chaplain (Colonel) Jonathan E. Shaw Director of Operations/Strategic Advisement
    Office of the Chief of Chaplains. Hosted by Chaplain (MG) Thomas L. Solhjem.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 15:43
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 773248
    Filename: DOD_108068569
    Length: 01:07:32
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony IHO Chaplain (COL) Jonathan E. Shaw, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Retirement Ceremony
    Jonathan E. Shaw

