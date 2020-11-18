Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Inside AFIMSC BMT West Campus Construction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Deborah Aragon and James Buehler

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The Air Force Civil Engineer Center is leading a massive $700 million, multi-year construction project for the continued modernization of the Gateway to the Air Force for new Basic Military Training recruits.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 15:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773247
    VIRIN: 201118-F-RD009-001
    Filename: DOD_108068568
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside AFIMSC BMT West Campus Construction, by Deborah Aragon and James Buehler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    37th training wing
    Lackland
    Air Force
    Construction
    San Antonio
    BMT
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    Buehler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT