The Air Force Civil Engineer Center is leading a massive $700 million, multi-year construction project for the continued modernization of the Gateway to the Air Force for new Basic Military Training recruits.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 15:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773247
|VIRIN:
|201118-F-RD009-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108068568
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Inside AFIMSC BMT West Campus Construction, by Deborah Aragon and James Buehler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT