Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Nov. 18, 2020 at a food bank in Apache Junction, Ariz. The Arizona Guard has responded domestically in such emergencies as airport security after 9/11, Monument Fire in 2011, Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and the Havasupai Floods in 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 15:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773245
|VIRIN:
|201118-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108068565
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|APACHE JUNCTION, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG surges capacity at AZ food bank, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
