Operation Warp Speed Senior Leaders Provide Update

Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operations officer for Operation Warp Speed, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II and Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor for OWS, conduct a briefing on Operation Warp Speed in Washington, Nov. 18, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 15:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Location:
|DC, US
