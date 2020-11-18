Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center leadership team visited Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 9-10, to get a first-hand look at the work being accomplished by teammates at the Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s Detachment 1 and Tyndall Program Management Office.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 14:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773240
|VIRIN:
|201118-F-EG306-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108068515
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Inside AFIMSC — Brig. Gen. Tom Wilcox and Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Ludwigsen visits Tyndall, by John Goddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT