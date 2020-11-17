Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Davis Thanksgiving Greeting Greenville Miss.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    11.17.2020

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    595th Transportation Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Davis, 1184th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, sends Thanksgiving greetings to family in Greenville Miss.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 15:40
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 773235
    VIRIN: 201117-A-VN697-469
    Filename: DOD_108068446
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: GREENVILLE, MI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Davis Thanksgiving Greeting Greenville Miss., by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    Camp Arifjan
    Kuwait
    595th Transportation Brigade
    Thanksgiving 2020

