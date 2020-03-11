Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM CG Tours Fort Hood Barracks.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Lt. Gen Douglas Gabram, commanding general of IMCOM, tours Fort Hood family housing Nov 3, 2020. Management Command toured housing and barracks and also thanked the workforce for their hard work during the pandemic. (US Army video by Staff Sgt. Desmond Cassell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 14:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773230
    VIRIN: 201118-A-JJ873-1001
    Filename: DOD_108068439
    Length: 00:12:15
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM CG Tours Fort Hood Barracks., by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

