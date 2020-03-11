Lt. Gen Douglas Gabram, commanding general of IMCOM, tours Fort Hood family housing Nov 3, 2020. Management Command toured housing and barracks and also thanked the workforce for their hard work during the pandemic. (US Army video by Staff Sgt. Desmond Cassell)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 14:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773230
|VIRIN:
|201118-A-JJ873-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108068439
|Length:
|00:12:15
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, IMCOM CG Tours Fort Hood Barracks., by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT