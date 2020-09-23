AFMC We Need: Hanscom Digital Airmen win at VCSAF competition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hanscom Airmen were recently recognized in an Air Force-wide competition for their technological innovation through robotic process automation.



Air Force senior leaders named Hanscom’s Bouncer Bot “Best Robot for Business Impact” of ‘Rise of the Digital Wingman,’ a vice chief of staff-directed competition. Judges for this category recognized the submission for being time- and cost-saving, and its ability to “do more with less.”