    AFMC We Need: Hanscom Digital Airmen win at VCSAF competition

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Hanscom Airmen were recently recognized in an Air Force-wide competition for their technological innovation through robotic process automation.

    Air Force senior leaders named Hanscom’s Bouncer Bot “Best Robot for Business Impact” of ‘Rise of the Digital Wingman,’ a vice chief of staff-directed competition. Judges for this category recognized the submission for being time- and cost-saving, and its ability to “do more with less.”

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

