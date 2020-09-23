Hanscom Airmen were recently recognized in an Air Force-wide competition for their technological innovation through robotic process automation.
Air Force senior leaders named Hanscom’s Bouncer Bot “Best Robot for Business Impact” of ‘Rise of the Digital Wingman,’ a vice chief of staff-directed competition. Judges for this category recognized the submission for being time- and cost-saving, and its ability to “do more with less.”
Date Taken:
09.23.2020
Date Posted:
11.18.2020
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773214
|VIRIN:
|200923-F-TG847-271
|Filename:
|DOD_108068267
|Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFMC We Need: Hanscom Digital Airmen win at VCSAF competition, by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
