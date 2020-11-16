Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Victory From Above - ABNSOTD - GO ARMY! BEAT NAVY! 2020

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by Chris O'Leary 

    U.S. Army Operational Test Command

    The US Army Airborne and Special Operations Test Directorate / US Army Operational Test Command's team of highly motivated soldiers and civilians root on ARMY FOOTBALL 2020. GO ARMY! BEAT NAVY!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 12:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773205
    VIRIN: 201116-D-RH414-139
    PIN: 111620
    Filename: DOD_108068183
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Victory From Above - ABNSOTD - GO ARMY! BEAT NAVY! 2020, by Chris O'Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ARMYNAVY2020 #ARMYNAVY2020 #AIRBORNE #ARMYFOOTBALL #GOARMYBEATNAVY

