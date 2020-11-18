Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sheppard PA Makes a Halloween PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Sheppard PA made a Halloween PSA highlighting the added precautions for COVID in 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 11:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773194
    VIRIN: 201118-F-RR907-003
    Filename: DOD_108068118
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard PA Makes a Halloween PSA, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Halloween
    PSA
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Funny
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT