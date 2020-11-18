Sheppard PA made a Halloween PSA highlighting the added precautions for COVID in 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 11:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773194
|VIRIN:
|201118-F-RR907-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108068118
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sheppard PA Makes a Halloween PSA, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT