    Acting Defense Secretary Holds Troop Event

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller holds a troop event at the Special Operations Memorial Plaza, Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 18, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 10:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 773176
    Filename: DOD_108067958
    Length: 00:13:39
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

