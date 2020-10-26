Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard commander describes leadership role as an incident commander

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Cmdr. Kelly Thorkilson describes her experience and responsibilities as the incident commander for Hurricane Sally operations in Mobile, Alabama, Oct. 26, 2020. Altogether, 148 personnel worked together over 17,000 hours during Hurricane Sally response efforts. Music (Rise- Snowfall remix) provided courtesy of Tony Anderson. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 09:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773156
    VIRIN: 201018-G-HU058-1001
    Filename: DOD_108067843
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard commander describes leadership role as an incident commander, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    D8
    National Strike Force
    Strike Team
    District 8
    MER
    PIAT
    Incident Management Assist Team
    sally
    Marine Environmental Response
    Hurricane Sally
    wargo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT