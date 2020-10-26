Cmdr. Kelly Thorkilson describes her experience and responsibilities as the incident commander for Hurricane Sally operations in Mobile, Alabama, Oct. 26, 2020. Altogether, 148 personnel worked together over 17,000 hours during Hurricane Sally response efforts. Music (Rise- Snowfall remix) provided courtesy of Tony Anderson. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 09:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773156
|VIRIN:
|201018-G-HU058-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108067843
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|MOBILE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard commander describes leadership role as an incident commander, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
