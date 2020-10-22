Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Personnel Effects Depot (JPED) Processing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Laura Beckley 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Military and civilian personnel assigned to the Department of Defense Joint Personal Effects Depot (JPED) receive and catalog simulated effects of fallen service members Oct. 22, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Established on Sept. 11, 2001, JPED has pioneered and advanced the care and handling of personal effects to ensure they are delivered to their loved ones in a presentable and timely manner. This video depicts training materials only. (U.S. Air Force video by MSgt Laura Beckley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 08:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773155
    VIRIN: 201022-F-US651-9002
    Filename: DOD_108067833
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Personnel Effects Depot (JPED) Processing, by MSgt Laura Beckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Airlift Wing
    DAFB
    436 AW
    Joint Personal Effects Depot
    JPED

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT