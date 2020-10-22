Joint Personnel Effects Depot (JPED) Processing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military and civilian personnel assigned to the Department of Defense Joint Personal Effects Depot (JPED) receive and catalog simulated effects of fallen service members Oct. 22, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Established on Sept. 11, 2001, JPED has pioneered and advanced the care and handling of personal effects to ensure they are delivered to their loved ones in a presentable and timely manner. This video depicts training materials only. (U.S. Air Force video by MSgt Laura Beckley)