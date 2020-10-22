Military and civilian personnel assigned to the Department of Defense Joint Personal Effects Depot (JPED) receive and catalog simulated effects of fallen service members Oct. 22, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Established on Sept. 11, 2001, JPED has pioneered and advanced the care and handling of personal effects to ensure they are delivered to their loved ones in a presentable and timely manner. This video depicts training materials only. (U.S. Air Force video by MSgt Laura Beckley)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 08:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773155
|VIRIN:
|201022-F-US651-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_108067833
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint Personal Effects Depot (JPED) Processing, by MSgt Laura Beckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT