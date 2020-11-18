U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo disembarks his airplane after landing in Ben Gurion airport in Israel, on November 18, 2020. The secretary was greeted by U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman and the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s Chief of Protocol Gil Haskel.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 07:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773153
|VIRIN:
|181120-S-ZZ999-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108067829
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|IL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Lands at Israel, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
