Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SPC Ayden Martin Thanksgiving Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IRAQ

    11.13.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Stecker 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Specialist Ayden Martin sends a Thanksgiving greeting home to Atlanta, GA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 08:40
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 773150
    VIRIN: 201113-F-ZV493-237
    Filename: DOD_108067817
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: IQ
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPC Ayden Martin Thanksgiving Greeting, by SrA Olivia Stecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    shout outs
    Thanksgiving
    hometown
    Thanksgiving greeting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT