SRIN Avi Berkowitz, Bahraini Foreign Minister Land in Israel, NOVEMBER 18, 2020

SRIN Avi Berkowitz and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani disembark their plane after landing in Ben Gurion Airport in Israel on November 18, 2020. The two officials led a joint American-Bahraini delegation and were greeted by Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 05:36
|Category:
|Video ID:
|773136
|VIRIN:
|181120-S-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108067777
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|IL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
