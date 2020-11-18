Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SRIN Avi Berkowitz, Bahraini Foreign Minister Land in Israel, NOVEMBER 18, 2020

    ISRAEL

    11.18.2020

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    SRIN Avi Berkowitz and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani disembark their plane after landing in Ben Gurion Airport in Israel on November 18, 2020. The two officials led a joint American-Bahraini delegation and were greeted by Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 05:36
    Location: IL

    This work, SRIN Avi Berkowitz, Bahraini Foreign Minister Land in Israel, NOVEMBER 18, 2020, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bahrain
    U.S.
    Israel
    Middle East
    Gabi Ashkenazi
    Abraham Accords
    Berkowitz
    Al-Zayani

