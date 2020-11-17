Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen served with a national food bank to provide more than 1,200 turkeys and more than 80,000 pounds of food to Navajo Nation residents in Tuba City, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 650 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response.(U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)(Drone imagery by Nelson Cody, Tuba City Planner)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 00:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773103
|VIRIN:
|201117-A-UN281-486
|PIN:
|10
|Filename:
|DOD_108067602
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|TUBA CITY, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona Guard delivers Thanksgiving groceries to Navajo Nation residents, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
