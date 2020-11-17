Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona Guard delivers Thanksgiving groceries to Navajo Nation residents

    TUBA CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen served with a national food bank to provide more than 1,200 turkeys and more than 80,000 pounds of food to Navajo Nation residents in Tuba City, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 650 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response.(U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)(Drone imagery by Nelson Cody, Tuba City Planner)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 00:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773103
    VIRIN: 201117-A-UN281-486
    PIN: 10
    Filename: DOD_108067602
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: TUBA CITY, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Arizona Guard delivers Thanksgiving groceries to Navajo Nation residents, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

