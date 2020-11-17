Arizona Guard delivers Thanksgiving groceries to Navajo Nation residents

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773103" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen served with a national food bank to provide more than 1,200 turkeys and more than 80,000 pounds of food to Navajo Nation residents in Tuba City, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 650 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response.(U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)(Drone imagery by Nelson Cody, Tuba City Planner)