U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Service Pistol Team member Staff Sgt. Christopher Hudock gives a Thanksgiving greeting. Staff Sgt. Hudock is a Raleigh, North Carolina native.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 00:41
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|773102
|VIRIN:
|201116-A-FC254-494
|Filename:
|DOD_108067598
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Christopher Hudock Gives a Thanksgiving Greeting, by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
