Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    730th AMS trains on C-5M Super Galaxy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    730th AMS training on 515th AMOW C-5M Super Galaxy

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 01:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773099
    VIRIN: 201104-F-LQ965-0002
    Filename: DOD_108067538
    Length: 00:20:14
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 730th AMS trains on C-5M Super Galaxy, by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3N0x6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT