JTF-Bravo rapidly deployed to provide life-saving supplies and conduct rescue evacuations in response to Hurricane Eta's effects in Honduras.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 20:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773089
|VIRIN:
|201117-F-LG031-963
|Filename:
|DOD_108067472
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO SULA, HN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo Hurricane Eta Honduras Operations, by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT