Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Simulator Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the Indonesian 431st Para Raider Battalion take part in simulator training during the 2020 Indonesia Platoon Exchange at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Nov. 17, 2020. The Soldiers took turns conducting simulated convoy training in the Reconfigurable Vehicle Tactical Trainer (RVTT) and call for fire classes and simulated call for fire training. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 19:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773086
    VIRIN: 201117-A-AK380-557
    Filename: DOD_108067435
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Simulator Training, by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    Welcome
    Bronco Brigade
    Partnership
    Training
    Tropic Lightning
    Strike Hard
    Platoon Exchange
    IPX2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT