Soldiers assigned to the Indonesian 431st Para Raider Battalion take part in simulator training during the 2020 Indonesia Platoon Exchange at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Nov. 17, 2020. The Soldiers took turns conducting simulated convoy training in the Reconfigurable Vehicle Tactical Trainer (RVTT) and call for fire classes and simulated call for fire training. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 19:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773086
|VIRIN:
|201117-A-AK380-557
|Filename:
|DOD_108067435
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Simulator Training, by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
