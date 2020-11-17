Cactus Gunnery PKG No GFX

The 103rd Sustainment Command conducted Cactus Gunnery which is a combination of small arms training and different ranges. The classes range from primary marksmanship instruction, how to dis-assemble and re-assemble weapons, and ranges. The class concludes with a convoy live fire where the Soldiers put everything they learned during this class and put that all together in one big event.
|11.17.2020
|11.17.2020 17:48
|Package
|773077
|201117-A-KP604-002
|DOD_108067247
|00:02:28
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|0
|0
|0
