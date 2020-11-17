Production recruiters from the 169th Fighter Wing answer frequently asked questions about how to become a member of the South Carolina Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter Wing, Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 17:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|773075
|VIRIN:
|201117-Z-IV744-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108067235
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FAQ: How does the Air National Guard pay for higher education?, by SrA Mackenzie Bacalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
