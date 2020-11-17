Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Cactus Gunnery

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    The 103rd Sustainment Command conducted Cactus Gunnery which is a combination of small arms training and different ranges. The classes range from primary marksmanship instruction, how to dis-assemble and re-assemble weapons, and ranges. The class concludes with a convoy live fire where the Soldiers put everything they learned during this class and put that all together in one big event.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 17:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773066
    VIRIN: 201117-A-KP604-001
    Filename: DOD_108067136
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    This work, Operation Cactus Gunnery, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Small Arms
    US Army Reserves
    USAR
    SAT-C
    88th Readiness Division
    103rd Sustainment
    Cactus Gunnery
    Small Arms Training Course

