    Space Force Agent Discusses Space Situational Awareness and Space Traffic Management Coordination

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Gordan Kordyak, executive agent for space domain awareness, U.S. Space Force, joins a Center for Strategic and International Studies online panel discussion on "Space Situational Awareness and Space Traffic Management Coordination Among US Agencies," Nov. 17, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 16:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 773064
    Filename: DOD_108067126
    Length: 01:00:45
    Location: DC, US

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

