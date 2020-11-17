Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sec Fo FB Page Commercial (B-Roll)

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Akeem Campbell 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll package of displaying some action and search scenes with the 366th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773058
    VIRIN: 201102-F-RA633-1002
    Filename: DOD_108067074
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sec Fo FB Page Commercial (B-Roll), by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Idaho

    Mountain Home Air Force Base

    366th Security Forces Squadron

