    #protectJBMDL : Wash Your Hands

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Joseph Vigil  

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    This campaign encompasses messages and imagery that directly inform the public on the strategies that Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst community members are implementing to protect the base from the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 15:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 773056
    VIRIN: 201102-F-IV812-644
    Filename: DOD_108067062
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    This work, #protectJBMDL : Wash Your Hands, by MSgt Joseph Vigil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #protectJBMDL

