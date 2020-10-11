A look at prehistoric Adena Indian mounds in observance of National Native American Heritage Month, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2020. WPAFB works with federally recognized tribes to preserve these ancient burial mounds. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 15:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773048
|VIRIN:
|201110-F-VE661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108067048
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Adena Indian burial mounds of Wright-Patterson AFB, by Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
