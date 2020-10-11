Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adena Indian burial mounds of Wright-Patterson AFB

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A look at prehistoric Adena Indian mounds in observance of National Native American Heritage Month, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2020. WPAFB works with federally recognized tribes to preserve these ancient burial mounds. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 15:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773048
    VIRIN: 201110-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_108067048
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    USAF
    WPAFB
    Adena Indians
    burial mounds
    American Native American Heritage Month

