    Army Profession of Arms

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Jerry Clark 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    CG TRADOC GEN E. Paul Funk, II delivers Profession of Arms Message; message will be recorded 1Sep20 in the EMC Studio, Fort Eustis, VA

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773043
    VIRIN: 211117-A-A4411-0007
    PIN: 900157
    Filename: DOD_108066960
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Profession of Arms, by Jerry Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Profession

