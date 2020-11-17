Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    366th Security Forces Squadron Facebook Commercial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Akeem Campbell 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Want to stay in the loop? Well, the 366th Security Forces Squadron now has a Facebook page! Airmen and citizens can now stay up to date on the latest SFS information and events. (U.S. video by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 16:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 773042
    VIRIN: 201116-F-RA633-1001
    Filename: DOD_108066958
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 366th Security Forces Squadron Facebook Commercial, by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Mountain Home Air Force Base

    366th Security Forces Squadron

    TAGS

    Idaho
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    366th Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT