    California Guardsmen Support the State's Largest COVID-19 Testing at Cal Expo 11132020

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. David Loeffler 

    California Military Department

    California Guardsmen Support the State's Largest COVID-19 Testing at Cal Expo 13NOV2020.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 14:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 773035
    VIRIN: 201113-Z-WQ610-007
    Filename: DOD_108066879
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Guardsmen Support the State's Largest COVID-19 Testing at Cal Expo 11132020, by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    California National Guard
    COVID 19 testing

