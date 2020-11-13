California Guardsmen Support the State's Largest COVID-19 Testing at Cal Expo 13NOV2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 14:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|773035
|VIRIN:
|201113-Z-WQ610-007
|Filename:
|DOD_108066879
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, California Guardsmen Support the State's Largest COVID-19 Testing at Cal Expo 11132020, by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT